KKR to acquire 7 highways assets from Global Infrastructure Partners

KKR on July 5 said it will acquire seven highway assets with a total length of 487 km from Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). It has also signed a definitive agreement for entire interest in GIP’s road portfolio management platform, known as Highway Concessions One (HC1).

Increasing passenger and commercial vehicle traffic has driven strong demand to expand the country’s road network and need for investment in the sector. Hardik Shah, MD and Head of India Infrastructure at KKR said in a release.

“Transportation sector is a key area of our infrastructure strategy in India. We are truly excited to invest in a high-quality platform and through HC1 play a part in India’s transport infrastructure,” he said.

KKR’s investment was done through its KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund and is the company’s third infusion in India and first in Asia’s transport sector.

Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed. EY and Deloitte acted as KKR’s advisors, while AZB & Partners and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acted as legal advisors to KKR.

Other recent infrastructure investments by the company in India include the India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), and renewable energy company Virescent Infrastructure.

HC1 is a roads platform that manages and operates 7 road assets of 487 km across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat in India.

KKR said the investment is also in line with the government’s focus on improving connectivity between cities. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to build 60,000 km of highway in the next five years.