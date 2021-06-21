KKR invests $625 million for majority stake in Vini Cosmetics

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Private equity major KKR has invested $625 million for a controlling stake in Vini Cosmetics, the maker of Fogg Deodrant.

Vini Cosmetics' founder group – led by Darshan Patel and Dipam Patel – and Sequoia Capital will sell a majority stake in the company to KKR.

Darshan Patel will continue as the Chairman of Vini's board. Dipam Patel, who is the company's Joint-Managing Director, will be appointed as Vice Chairman of the board, KKR said in a statement.

WestBridge Capital, an existing investor in Vini Cosmetics, will acquire a further stake from the founders to raise its shareholding in the company.

"Upon completion of the transaction, the co-founders and WestBridge Capital will continue to hold a significant position in Vini," KKR said.

Vini Cosmetics, founded in 2010, makes branded deodorants, cosmetics and toiletries under its flagship brand FOGG. It popular brands also include OSSUM and GlamUp.

"KKR has a proven track record of investing in the growth of some of India's most innovative and disruptive homegrown champions, as well as in leading consumer and personal care companies globally. We look forward to leveraging their global platform, resources and operational expertise to take Vini to the next level by expanding our e-commerce platform, growing new product categories, and broadening our distribution networks," Darshan Patel said.