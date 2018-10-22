App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

KKR files bankruptcy plea against dairy firm Kwality

Kwality in 2016 had announced that it had raised Rs 300 crore from KKR India Financial Services and got additional commitment of Rs 220 crore.

Global private equity player KKR has filed insolvency plea against dairy firm Kwality before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Kwality in 2016 had announced that it had raised Rs 300 crore from KKR India Financial Services and got additional commitment of Rs 220 crore. The amount was raised to fund its expansion plans and enter into consumer segment.

The matter was listed on October 22 before an NCLT bench in Delhi consisting Ina Malhotra and Deepa Krishan.

Incorporated in 1992, Kwality has six milk processing units in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttrakhand and Rajasthan with a capacity of 3.2 million litre per day.

It sells milk and milk products under different brand including Kwality and Dairy Best.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 09:50 pm

