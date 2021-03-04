English
KKR-backed Max Healthcare launches QIP to raise around Rs 1,200 crore

In a disclosure to the exchanges, the company said it may at its absolute discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent of the floor price.

Ashwin Mohan
March 04, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST

Private equity giant KKR-backed Max Healthcare, the country’s second largest healthcare chain by revenues, has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise around Rs 1,200 crore at a floor price of Rs 190.40 per share.

On October 30, 2020, Moneycontrol had reported on the appointment of advisors for the fundraise and had said the deal would be launched based on market conditions and pricing.

According to the official announcement, the company proposes to utilize the net proceeds for (i) part financing the funding requirements (ii) meeting the capital expenditure and working capital requirements, including investment or increasing stake in existing or future subsidiaries, joint ventures and affiliates, (iii) repayment of debt, (iv) expansion and modernization, and (v) general corporate requirements or any other purposes.

Further, if applicable and to the extent possible, the company proposes to achieve minimum public shareholding as prescribed under Sebi norms pursuant to this Issue, the announcement said. The board of directors and shareholders of the company had, by way of resolutions dated September 1, 2020, and September 29, 2020, respectively, approved undertaking a QIP.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, HSBC, Citi & Credit Suisse are the investment banks working on the QIP. AZB & Partners is the company counsel while Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas is advising the banks. In January 2021, rival Apollo Hospitals had raised Rs 1,170 crore via the QIP route.

Under the norms prescribed by market regulator SEBI, listed entities are required to have at least 25 percent public shareholding. As per the latest shareholding pattern available on the exchanges, the public shareholding in Max Healthcare, which made its market debut this August, is 24.75 percent.

Abhay Soi, a first-generation entrepreneur and turnaround expert in the hospital segment is the Chairman of Max Healthcare. He holds a 23.26 percent stake while co-promoter private equity firm KKR holds 51.94 percent. Max Healthcare was formed following a court-approved scheme of amalgamation involving the merger and demerger of the healthcare assets and business of Radiant Life & Max Healthcare and the residual Max India (following the demerger of Max Bupa and Antara Living). It listed on the domestic bourses on August 21st, 2020, and its market capitalisation (m-cap) at the end of the day’s trade on March 4 stood at Rs 17,661 crore.

Apollo Hospitals is the market leader in India's healthcare segment based on revenues, with Fortis, Narayana Health and Manipal Hospitals completing the top-five list.
Ashwin Mohan
TAGS: #KKR #Max Healthcare #QIP
first published: Mar 4, 2021 06:39 pm

