you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KKR-backed Emerald Media acquires minority stake in Global Sports Commerce

The franchises that GSC has partnered with include FIFA, the English Premier League, NRL Australia, Australian Football league, IPL, Formula 1, Big Bash League, New Zealand Cricket, Cricket Australia, IMG and Asia Sports

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Emerald Media on Friday announced that it has acquired a significant minority stake in Chennai-based Global Sports Commerce (GSC) - a sports technology and management company - through a combination of primary and secondary investments.

Emerald Media is a pan-Asian platform established by KKR to invest in the fast-growing media and entertainment industries across Asia.

The aggregate US$80million investment will include the secondary purchase of Asia-focused private equity firm FidelisWorld’s stake in Techfront (a unit of GSC) and the primary growth capital.

The growth capital will enable GSC and its global affiliate Techfront to explore inorganic acquisition opportunities, develop next generation technologies for the sporting eco-system, and expand its operations in the fast-growing digital sporting solutions markets across the globe.

FidelisWorld, which had invested in Techfront in 2014, will be fully exiting the business as part of the current transaction. Asia-focused private equity firm ADV Partners, which invested in GSC in 2015-16, will continue to hold a significant minority stake in the company.

Headquartered in Singapore, GSC combines cutting-edge technology solutions in the fields of LED signage, sponsorship management, premium consulting, fan engagement, AR/VR, drone-based data acquisition, wireless tech and data-sciences. It offers clients these comprehensive sports technology and management services by leveraging its extensive network of companies that include Techfront, ITW, Qubercomm, Sportsgateway, Media Bay, Beyond Boundaries, Cartoon Mango and Nanoyotta.

Since its launch the company has cultivated strong relationships with franchises across the sporting world with the aim of enhancing the commercial value of its sporting clients and creating new avenues for commerce. The franchises that GSC has partnered with include FIFA, the English Premier League, NRL Australia, Australian Football league, IPL, Formula 1, Big Bash League, New Zealand Cricket, Cricket Australia, IMG and Asia Sports. The company offices in 16 cities in 10 countries including Australia, Hungary, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland, the UAE, UK, and the USA.

“This investment further contributes to the consolidation of sports commerce worldwide via use of technology, and it helps us expand our international footprint,” said MS Muralidharan, CEO of GSC.

Rajesh Kamat, Managing Director of Emerald Media, said, “The introduction of digital technology into the world of sports has helped amplify fans’ appreciation of the games and has helped to create an alternative source of revenue for clients, besides the games themselves. GSC, with its 360-degree sports solutions, has transformed sports tech in India and across the globe by enhancing the way sports franchises interact with fans and capitalizing on the ardor of their fan base.  With GSC, we are excited to add sports to our eco-system of assets.”

