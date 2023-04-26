KKR & ADIA backed InCred appoints senior I-Bankers for ECM foray

InCred Capital, the institutional, wealth management, and asset management platform of financial services firm InCred Group has decided to enter the Equity Capital Markets ( ECM) business with the twin appointments of Prateek Indwar as MD & Head of Capital Markets and Hitesh Mandot as MD, Corporate Finance.

The InCred Group is led by its founder Bhupinder Singh and is backed by prominent investors such as KKR, TRS, ADIA, Investcorp, OAKS, Moore Capital, Elevar Equity, Paragon Partners, Ranjan Pai, Gaurav Dalmia among others

"We are excited about the opportunity in the Equity Capital Markets space in India and with Prateek and Hitesh on board, we are confident of establishing a strong presence," said Venky Vishwanathan, CEO, Investment Banking and Capital Markets at InCred. "We remain bullish on the market landscape and are committed to driving value for our clients by bridging the gap between providers and issuers of capital through innovative ECM solutions."

The company aims to become a partner to clients looking to raise capital and grow their businesses through its innovative solutions, deep expertise and highly experienced management team, according to an official statement.

