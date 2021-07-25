Kitex Garments receives investment offer from Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner to Chennai, Dr D Venkateshwaran told Kitex MD Sabu Jacob there would be “complete co-operation” if Kitex were to invest in Sri Lanka.
July 25, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
Kitex has already announced an Rs 1,000 crore investment in Telangana and claimed to also receive investment offers from 8 other states
Kitex Garments has received an invitation to invest in Sri Lanka by the island neighbor’s Deputy High Commissioner to Chennai, Dr. D Venkateshwaran.
The offer was made during a visit with Kitex MD Sabu Jacob on July 24, Mathrubhumi reported.
Venkateshwaran told Jacob there would be “complete co-operation” if Kitex were to invest in Sri Lanka.
The report added that while the invitation is out, Kitex has not yet made a decision on whether it would venture further south.
Notably, the company has already announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment in Telangana and claimed to also receive investment offers from 8 other states, it said.
Earlier, Bangladesh and several Gulf countries had offered the group incentives for investments after it scrapped a Rs 3,500 crore investment plan in Kerala, the management had said.