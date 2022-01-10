MARKET NEWS

business

Kirthiga Reddy on the third of all-women-led SPACs that listed on NYSE

She was the first employee of Facebook India, she was the first female investing partner at SoftBank and Kirthiga Reddy is breaking yet another glass ceiling.. She part of the first all-female, all-immigrant management team to ring the opening bell at NYSE for Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II's SPAC IPO. This is the third in a series of all-women led SPACs or special purpose acquisition vehicles, promoted by entrepreneur turned investor Isabelle Friedheim, to make sure women claim their place in the SPAC world, In this interview with Chandra R Srikanth and M Sriram she spoke about: 1. The Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. 2. Can all women SPACs help promote diversity? 3. The sectors that they will look at investing in

