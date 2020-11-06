Kirloskars in legal battle over trademark dispute

Vijay Kirloskar has initiated legal action against his nephews over alleged illegal use of the trademarks "Kirloskar" and "Kirloskar Enriching Lives".

The Chairman of Kirloskar Electric Co moved a Pune court against Kirloskar Proprietary (KPL), Atul Kirloskar, Vikram Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar, Pune Mirror reported.

Bengaluru-based Vijay Kirloskar, who holds 7.87 percent shares of KPL, said KPL's main role is to protect and promote the brands mentioned above, the report said.

The lawsuit alleges that seven entities, who are not shareholders of KPL, are using the trademark - Arka Fincap, Erstwhile Kirloskar Capital, Kirloskar Technologies Private, Kirloskar Energen Private Limited, Kirloskar Industries, SL Kirloskar CSR Foundation, Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies and Kirloskar Foundation.

Pune Mirror reported that the suit cited Article 11 of KPL's Articles of Association, which states that only the company's shareholders can use the trademark.

"The company shall not permit the use of any trademark whether registered or unregistered, to any person other than a member of the company and such use shall be regulated by an agreement in writing, which shall comply with the law relating to trademarks for the time being in force," the suit said.

According to the report, the lawsuit filed on September 28, 2020, and the matter will next be heard on November 27.