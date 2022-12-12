 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Brothers shareholders reject resolution for forensic audit

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Shareholders of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd have rejected a resolution for a forensic audit of the affairs of the company by an external agency, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

On December 8, an extraordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders was convened following requisition by Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) along with Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar, who together hold 24.92 per cent in Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL), amid the simmering feud between Kirloskar siblings.

The ordinary resolution was rejected with 63.99 per cent of votes against it while 36.01 per cent were in favour, the filing said.

The resolution had called for the appointment of an independent forensic auditor for conducting a forensic audit to investigate and verify the expenses incurred by KBL on legal, professional consultancy charges over the past six years and the affairs of the company.

It had also sought investigation to verify all records, books of accounts, minutes books, and other documents of the company besides examining the conduct of the board of directors, including independent directors.

KBL board had advised its shareholders to reject the resolution saying "the requisitionists are not justified in questioning the independence of the Independent Directors or the decisions of the board" to initiate legal proceedings to protect the interest of the company.