Kirit Parikh Panel recommends $4-6.50/unit gas price band for old fields

The government-appointed gas price review panel headed by Kirit Parikh has summited its recommendations to the Oil Ministry. According to Bloomberg, the panel's suggestion on gas prices includes removing caps on gas prices in three years. Also, it has recommended a price band of $4-6.50/unit for gas from old fields.

According to the report, gas prices are being proposed to be increased gradually every year, and should become market-determined in five years from January 1, 2027.

In September, the government constituted the committee, led by energy expert and former Planning Commission (since renamed NITI Aayog) member Kirit Parikh, to review the gas pricing formula for gas produced in the country with the aim to ensure a fair price even as global prices for gas remained high.

On October 1, prices of natural gas were increased 40 per cent as part of the government's six-monthly review of prices. The government sets the price of gas every six months, on April 1 and October 1, each year based on rates prevalent in gas-surplus nations such as the US, Canada and Russia in one year with a lag of one quarter.

