Kirit Parikh panel likely to recommend price cap for ONGC gas, no change in formula for Reliance

Nov 28, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST

The panel, which was tasked with suggesting a "fair price to the end-consumer" while ensuring "market-oriented, transparent and reliable pricing regime for India's long-term vision for ensuring a gas-based economy", may opt to suggest two different pricing regimes, officials said.

A government-appointed gas price review panel, led by Kirit Parikh, is likely to recommend price caps for natural gas produced from legacy fields of state-owned firms to help moderate CNG and piped cooking gas rates, while keeping the pricing formula for difficult fields unchanged.

For the legacy or old fields of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) -- where the cost has long been recovered and which are currently governed by a formula that uses rates in gas-surplus nations such as the US, Canada and Russia -- the committee is likely to recommend a floor or minimum base price and cap or ceiling rates.

This would ensure that prices do not fall below cost of production, as they did last year, or do not spike to record levels as currently.

Gas from legacy fields is sold to city gas distributors who had to raise rates of CNG and piped cooking gas by over 70 per cent after prices went up from USD 2.90 per million British thermal unit till March to USD 6.10 in April and further to USD 8.57 last month, reflecting a surge in global rates. This rise in rates, which narrowed the gap between CNG and polluting diesel, had prompted the review.

For the gas from difficult fields such as those lying in deepsea or which are in high-pressure, high-temperature zones, the committee is likely to suggest not tinkering with the existing mechanism of paying them higher rates based on a different formula to compensate for the greater risk and cost involved, officials said.