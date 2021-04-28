MARKET NEWS

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw becomes first Indian woman to join Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is among the 52 members on the board and will serve for a term of three years.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

 
 
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), a world leader in cancer treatment and research, based in New York, US, Biocon Ltd announced on April 28.

Mazumdar-Shaw is the first woman of Indian nationality to be appointed for this role.

"She is among the 52 members on the board and will serve for a term of three years w.e.f. April 14, 2021," the company said in a statement.

Memorial Sloan Kettering is ranked as one of the top two hospitals for cancer care in the US for more than 30 years and among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals for cancer care, according to US News & World Report.

Memorial Sloan Kettering maintains one of the world’s most dynamic programmes of cancer research, with more than 120 research laboratories that are focused on better understanding every type of the disease.
