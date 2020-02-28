KIOCL gets green nod to set up coke oven plant

Public sector undertaking KIOCL Ltd on Friday said it has received green clearance for setting up a coke oven plant in Mangalore.

However, the clearance is subject to specific conditions stated in an approval letter and sector specific general conditions as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's Office Memorandum, KIOCL said in a filing to BSE.

The ministry has accorded environmental clearance, under the provisions of Environmental Impact Assessment Notification 2006, for setting up of non-recovery coke oven plant (0.18 MTPA) with cogen captive power plant (10MW) and ductile iron spun pipe (DISP) (0.2 MTPA) within the existing premises of its blast furnace unit at Mangalore, the company said.

KIOCL Ltd, formerly known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd, a flagship company under the Steel Ministry, was formed in 1976 for mining and beneficiation of low grade iron ore at Kudremukh, Karnataka.