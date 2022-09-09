King Charles greets crowds at Buckingham Palace, meets PM Liz Truss

Britain's King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, greeted large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace here on Friday, before holding his first meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The 73-year-old monarch, who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday returned from Balmoral Castle in Scotland and was met with emotional crowds, who expressed their condolences. Amid applause and cheers, and even a hug and kiss from a member of the public, the royal couple made their way into their new home at Buckingham Palace.

Charles will be formally proclaimed as King at the Accession Council on Saturday morning in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace, Buckingham Palace said. It will mark the first time in history that the ceremony will be televised.

However, he has begun his royal duties already and would have discussed the plans for the Queen's funeral with newly-appointed Prime Minister Truss during their first audience. It came just before his first televised address to the nation as monarch on Friday evening.