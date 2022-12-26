 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Kinetic to launch electric version of Luna

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

The E-Luna will be launched shortly by sister company Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, the company said on Monday.

Cherubino, Wikimedia Commons

The Kinetic Group will be launching the electric version of its once popular moped Luna, according to a regulatory filing by Kinetic Engineering.

The E-Luna will be launched shortly by sister company Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, the company said on Monday.

Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) has commenced production of chassis and other assemblies for the electric avatar of the Luna, it added.

The company has developed all the major subassemblies for E-Luna, including the main chassis, main stand, side stand and swing arm and set up a dedicated production line with an initial capacity of 5,000 sets per month.

"We expect this business to add over Rs 30 crore annually over the next 2-3 years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase. This will also help KEL to boost its presence in the EV segment," KEL Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said.

At its peak, the Luna was selling over 2,000 units per day, he said adding,"I am sure it will do very well in its new avatar".