Kia to open bookings for 2023 version EV6 from April 15

Kia India on Wednesday announced opening the bookings for the 2023 version of its electric vehicle EV6 from April 15.

The 2023 EV6 will be available in two variants -- GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh respectively, the company said in a statement.

"For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn't get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network," Kia India MD & CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

The company, which had sold 432 units of EV6 in 2022, further said it plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.