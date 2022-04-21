Kia to drive in EV6 electric sedan in India; bookings open next month

(Image: Reuters)

South Korean automaker major Kia is planning to foray into the electric vehicle segment in India with the launch of its high-end premium electric sedan EV6 later this year. The company, which currently sells models like Seltos and Sonet in the country, will open the bookings for the electric model on May 26.

Only 100 units of the EV6 would be on sale in the country. "We are embarking on the next level Kia experience in India. We are launching our most celebrated EV globally, the EV6 a true game-changer, designed from the ground up to make electric mobility fun, convenient, and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior," Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park said at an event on Wednesday evening.

EV6 is the most hi-tech Kia ever made, he added. "With EV6, we don't just want to reach out to the customer who is in the market to buy an electric car, but we want to reach out to every potential customer who wants to own a premium car," Park stated.

The EV6 is going to be an exclusive offering, with only a limited number of units that will go on sale in 2022, he noted. "We will open the bookings for the EV6 on May 26 and launch it in India very soon," Park noted.

With the launch of EV6, Kia will execute its global vision for sustainable mobility in India and drive its agenda of carbon neutrality by 2045, the automaker stated.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes