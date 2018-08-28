App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors to launch vehicle in India next year

The company is setting up its first manufacturing facility in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh, which will become operational and begin production in the second half next year, Kia Motors India's marketing and sales head Manohar Bhat said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: KIA Motors.
Answer: KIA Motors.

South Korea's Kia Motors has said it will roll out its first vehicle for sale in India next year.

The company is setting up its first manufacturing facility in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh, which will become operational and begin production in the second half next year, Kia Motors India's marketing and sales head Manohar Bhat said.

He told reporters here that the work on its first manufacturing unit was going on in full swing and it will have capacity to produce approximately 3 lakh units per year.

The first vehicle of the company in India will be in SUV category.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 10:19 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Kia Motors #South Korea #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.