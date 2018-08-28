Kia Motors to launch vehicle in India next year

South Korea's Kia Motors has said it will roll out its first vehicle for sale in India next year.

The company is setting up its first manufacturing facility in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh, which will become operational and begin production in the second half next year, Kia Motors India's marketing and sales head Manohar Bhat said.

He told reporters here that the work on its first manufacturing unit was going on in full swing and it will have capacity to produce approximately 3 lakh units per year.

The first vehicle of the company in India will be in SUV category.