Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Kia Motors to halt operations at two domestic factories on some days in April, May: Union official

Kia had been in talks this month with the labour unions of its factories to flexibly suspend some production to manage inventory, as overseas auto demand is hit by the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans to suspend operations at two of its domestic factories from April 27 to May 10 and again between May 22 to 25, a union official said on Thursday.

Kia had been in talks this month with the labour unions of its factories to flexibly suspend some production to manage inventory, as overseas auto demand is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the official said.

The two production lines are in Sohari, Gwangmyeong, to the south of Seoul.

A company spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.





First Published on Apr 23, 2020 11:08 am

tags #India #Kia Motors #Seoul #South Korea

