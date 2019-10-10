App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors sales at 7,554 units in September

Kia Motors, which marked its entry into the Indian market with the launch of Seltos on August 22, has sold 13,990 units in August-September, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors India on Thursday said it sold 7,554 units of its SUV Seltos in the domestic market in September while bookings have crossed 50,000 units.

Kia Motors on Thursday opened its first brand experience centre, BEAT360, in India at Gurugram and plans to open similar experience centres in other Indian metros, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

"Consumers have been the primary focus for Kia Motors India and since the beginning, we aimed to connect with them to offer a true Kia experience," Kia Motors India MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

Spread over 5,280 square feet, the centre showcases Kia's journey and help customers understand the brand, products, and philosophy, the statement added.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #domestic market #Kia Motors

