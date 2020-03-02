App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors India sells 15,644 units in February

Kia Motors India despatched 14,024 units of Seltos and 1,620 units of Carnival to dealers in February.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors India on March 2 said its wholesales in February stood at 15,644 units. The company dispatched 14,024 units of Seltos and 1,620 units of Carnival to dealers last month, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

The automaker said it has now become the third-largest car manufacturer in the country.

"Our latest offering, the Carnival, has been received well and this has helped to add to our sales numbers," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

This not only testifies the quality, reliability and design prowess of Kia vehicles but also gives a hint that India is evolving and Indian customers now don't just settle but opt for better product offerings, he added.

"With the upcoming new compact SUV, Sonet launch slated for the second half of the year, I am confident that we will continue to carry this momentum throughout this year," Shim said.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 07:30 pm

