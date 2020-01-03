Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to Rs 35,000

The South Korean automaker had launched its maiden vehicle, Seltos in India last August with price starting from Rs 9.69 lakh.
Kia Motors on Friday said it has increased price of its SUV Seltos by up to Rs 35,000 across variants from January 1. The price hike is in the range of Rs 25,000-35,000 across various variants of Seltos, Kia Motors India said in a statement.
It is now available at a price range of Rs 9.89-16.29 lakh.
Other companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota and Renault which had last month said they would increase prices of their vehicles from January, are yet to announce it.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 01:37 pm