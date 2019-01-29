App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors commences trial production at Andhra plant

PTI @moneycontrolcom
South Korean auto maker Kia Motors on Tuesday said it has commenced trial production at its manufacturing facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

This important step not only signifies the completion of the 536-acre plant but also marks the arrival of Kia's new flagship car for India, the Kia SP2i, a new SUV based on the Kia SP concept, first showcased at auto expo 2018, Kia Motors said in a statement.

The trial production of the SP2i will enable Kia to synchronise and fine-tune the brand's manufacturing equipment and technologies before series production commences later this year, it added.

"India will play a singularly important role in expanding Kia Motors global footprint, and today feels like the start of another chapter in our Indian success story," Kia Motors Corporation President and CEO Han-Woo Park said.

Commencing trial production is a significant moment that the company has been preparing for as it takes on the challenges of future mobility across the country, he added.

The Anantapur facility has an installed annual production capacity of up to 3 lakh units. Kia and its vendors are investing USD 2 billion on the facility.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #Andhra plant #Business #Companies #Kia Motors

