English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Kia India wholesales in July rise 47% to 22,022 units

    The company had dispatched 15,016 units in July 2021. The automaker sold 8,451 units of Seltos and 7,215 units of Sonet last month.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

    Kia India on August 1 said its wholesales increased by 47 per cent to 22,022 units in July as compared with the same month last year.

    The company had dispatched 15,016 units in July 2021. The automaker sold 8,451 units of Seltos and 7,215 units of Sonet last month.

    Besides, it sold 5,978 units of Carens and 288 units of Carnival in July. "Gradual improvement in the supply chain and our customers’ continued love for the brand is adding momentum to Kia India’s growth," Kia India Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

    This year, the company is outpacing the industry with a cumulative growth of 28 per cent over 2021, which is much higher than the industry growth of 16 per cent, he added. "With the upcoming festive season, we shall strive to improve supplies to give faster deliveries to our customers. To ensure minimum wait time, we have been running our production facility in full capacity since February 2022 with utmost optimisation," Brar said.
    PTI
    Tags: #July #Kia Motors #wholesales
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 04:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.