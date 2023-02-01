English
    Kia India vehicle sales grow 48% to 28,634 units in January

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

    Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said its sales grew 48 per cent at 28,634 units in January.

    The company's sales stood at 19,319 units in the year-ago period.

    The growth was driven by Seltos and Sonet models, as their sales stood at 10,470 and 9,261 units, respectively, during the reported month, followed by Carens with 7,900 units and Carnival with 1,003 units sold domestically, Kia India said in a statement.

    The company also said it recorded the highest-ever monthly sales of Carens.