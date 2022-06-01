English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Kia India sales rise 69% in May at 18,718 units

    The company had dispatched 11,050 units to dealers amid second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    (Image: Reuters)

    Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said its sales increased 69 per cent year-on-year to 18,718 units in May. The company had dispatched 11,050 units to dealers amid second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021.

    The Sonet became the highest contributor to the company's overall sales with 7,899 units, followed by Seltos (5,953 units), Carens (4,612 units) and Carnival (239 units), Kia India said in a statement. The company also dispatched 15 EV6 units last month to dealerships as display cars, it added.

    With the gradual recovery in the semiconductor shortage, the company said its sales stood at 97,796 units in the first five months of 2022. With the May 2022 sales performance, the automaker also surpassed the domestic sales milestone of 4.5 lakh units while the Sonet achieved the 1.5 lakh sales mark since its inception, it added.

    "We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. We are growing at 19 per cent plus, which is higher than the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plague the entire auto industry," Kia India VP and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar stated.

    As part of its commitment to providing sustainable mobility solutions, Kia India said it will be launching its fully electric model -- EV6 on June 2, in the country.

    Close
    The automaker commenced bookings for EV6 on May 26, 2022 through selective dealerships across India.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Kia India
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 01:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.