Kia India records highest ever monthly sales in June

Kia India on Friday reported its highest ever monthly wholesales at 24,024 units in June, registering 60 per cent jump over the year-ago period. The automaker had dispatched 15,015 units to dealers in June 2021.

The company said it has crossed the one lakh sales mark in the first six months of 2022, dispatching 1,21,808 units in the domestic market. In June, Seltos and Carens remained the top contributors to Kia's overall sales with 8,388 and 7,895 units, respectively.

Sonet and Carnival contributed 7,455 and 285 units. "The immense love we are getting from the people of India is the result of the strong foundation of Kia in the country, backed by extensive research and customer-centricity.

"Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time," Kia India Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement. The company is well aware of the growing waiting period on model range and it is taking adequate measures to optimise the production and deliver to customers at the earliest possible, he added.