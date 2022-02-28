English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Kia India ramps up production to full capacity at Anantapur plant

    Kia India had commenced mass production from the facility in August 2019. It had recently crossed 5 lakh cumulative dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 28, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    Source: Twitter

    Source: Twitter

    Automaker Kia India on Monday said it has ramped up production to full capacity of 3 lakh units annually with the start of the third shift at its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.

    Kia India had commenced mass production from the facility in August 2019. It had recently crossed 5 lakh cumulative dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports, the company said in a statement.

    "We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement. He further said, "India is a strategic market for Kia globally, and all our products have received an overwhelming response here".

    The company has exported cars to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019, Kia India said. The South Korean auto major, a part of the Hyundai group, had committed an investment of USD 1.1 billion on the plant.
    PTI
    Tags: #Anantapur plant #Auto #Business #Companies #Kia India
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 12:49 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.