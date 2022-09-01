English
    Kia India posts 33% rise in wholesales in August

    Seltos led the company's performance in the month with 8,652 units, followed by Sonet, Carens and Carnival with 7,838, 5,558 and 274 units, respectively, the automaker said in a statement.

    September 01, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    Automaker Kia India on Thursday reported a 33 per cent increase in dispatches to dealers in August. The company's wholesales last month stood at 22,322 units as compared to 16,759 units in August 2021.

    Seltos led the company's performance in the month with 8,652 units, followed by Sonet, Carens and Carnival with 7,838, 5,558 and 274 units, respectively, the automaker said in a statement.

    "We have been observing upward sales momentum since the beginning of this year, and it is a good sign for the Indian automotive market," Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

    The company's monthly average so far for third quarter this year stands at 7.8 per cent over the second quarter and 10.9 per cent over the first quarter of this year, indicating gradual improvement in supply chain constraints and healthy consumer sentiment, he added.

    "With the demand and supply curve staying positive, we are optimistic that an excellent festive season in terms of sales is ahead of us," Brar said.

    In a separate statement, the company said it has introduced the range-topping 'X-Line' trim of its compact SUV Sonet. The trim comes with a 1-litre petrol engine with 7DCT (automatic transmission) configuration and 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6AT (automatic) configuration, tagged at Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh, respectively.
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 02:02 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.