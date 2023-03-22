Khalistan supporters stage protest outside Indian High Commission in London for second time

Khalistan supporters staged a protest outside the Indian high commission in London for the second time in four days on March 22. However, the protesters were confronted by the local police and kept away from the high commission. Barricades, too, were put up to secure the building further.

Around 2,000 protesters waving Khalistan flags descended upon the Indian High Commission for a planned demonstration and hurled objects and chanted slogans amid a heightened security presence and barricades.

The Indian High Commission countered by unfurling an additional humongous tricolour on the roof of its building, which seemed to rile the protesters further who then hurled coloured flares and water bottles towards the mission building and at police officers and media covering the protest.

In the wake of the violent disorder by Khalistan flag-waving protesters on Sunday, there was a planned protest organised by groups such as the Federation of Sikh Organisations (FSO) and Sikh Youth Jathebandia outside the Indian mission in London today. The Metropolitan Police has indicated that it is aware of the planned demonstration and security measures are expected to be in place.

Moneycontrol News