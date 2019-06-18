Khadi's share in textile production doubles in 5 years

The share of Khadi fabric in the total textile mill production has doubled to 8.49 percent in five years to 2018-19, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission said on June 18.

While the mill fabric production was 2,486 million square metres in the 2014-15 fiscal, the production of Khadi was 105.38 million square metres – showing a share of 4.23 percent of the overall textiles production.

The mill fabric production dropped to 2,012 million square metres in 2018-19 while the Khadi fabric production was 170.80 million square metres – a share of 8.49 percent in overall fabric production.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the rise in Khadi fabric production from 4.23 percent to 8.49 percent could be possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to adopt Khadi.

"It is encouraging for us that rise in share of Khadi production in the textiles sector in the last five years has gone from 4.23 percent to 8.49 percent, which is more than 200 percent. While from 1956 to 2013-14, the Khadi sector fabric production could reach the figure of 105.38 million square metres, in the last five years (from 2014-15 to 2018-19) it produced another 65.42 square million metres," he said.

Saxena further said that the number of artisans are increasing in the Khadi sector because of the new policies and initiatives taken by MSME Ministry and KVIC in recent years.