Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khadi sends products worth Rs 7 lakh to Trinidad & Tobago

The products will be given away as gifts to dignitaries in the two countries. This would help Khadi increase their global reach

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to increase their global reach, Khadi has dispatched a consignment of Khadi products worth Rs 7 lakh to Trinidad and Tobago. The shipment by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will be received by the Indian High Commission of the twin countries of North Atlantic.

The products will be given away as gifts to dignitaries in the two countries. The hampers sent out include 200 boxes of Khadi face towels in paper board packing and 150 boxes of Khadi face towels in wooden box packing.

The Indian High Commission had also expressed his desire to purchase Khadi Yoga Kit,  Khadi Yoga Mat, diaries (made out of handmade paper with quotes of Gandhiji) and garland (made out of sandalwood bark).

“I was happy to know that there is also a Gandhi village and a large number of population celebrates Diwali festival every year for nine days. Keeping in view the large number of population of Indian origin and initiative of prime minister Modi to popularize Khadi globally,we decided to facilitate as many as 110 elderly Indians aged 90 to 110 years – on 8th September by offering them Khadi angvastram,”said KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena.

To keep future prospects of Khadi marketing on, KVIC has also decided to participate in the nine days’ Diwali festival fair during November 2018 in Trinidad and Tobago.

“It will create awareness about Khadi among the people and also helpful in identifying potential buyers,” Saxena added.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 02:06 pm

tags #Khadi #Tobago #Trinidad

