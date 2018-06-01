App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Khadi sales up 24% to Rs 2,503 crore in FY18: KVIC

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sales of Khadi, including solar and poly vastra, grew 24.71 percent to Rs 2,503 crore during the 2017-18 financial year ended March as against Rs 2,007 crore in the previous fiscal, the KVIC said today.

"Incredibly, the total average Khadi sale, which was Rs 914.07 crore during the years 2004 to 2014, jumped to Rs 1,828.3 crore in three years after that, i.e. between 2015 to 2018, with over 100 percent increase," the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said.

Moreover, it said with the average Khadi sale of Rs 120.09 crore by departmental sales outlets (DSOs) in the 2015-18 period, a growth of 168.24 percent has been recorded as compared to Rs 44.77 crore in the 2004-14 decade.

As many as 375 new Khadi institutions were established after 2015 in some two-odd years, whereas the number of new Khadi institutions established in 10 years' period between 2004 and 2014 was only 110, the KVIC said.

Moreover, the village industries products average sales by departmental sales outlets which were only Rs 13.67 crore during 2004-14, jumped to Rs 31.2 crore, with a significant growth of 128.24 percent, the KVIC said.
