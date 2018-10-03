App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khadi India’s flagship store records Rs 1 crore sale on Gandhi Jayanti

Brand Khadi is also looking at touching a sales target of Rs 5000 crore by the end of 2018-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Khadi India's flagship store in Connaught Place, New Delhi is known for record sales. On Gandhi Jayanti, the store clocked sales worth Rs 1.06 crore, an increase of Rs 36 lakh over the same day last year and close to its record of Rs 1.2 crore posted on Dhanteras last year.

The store even had to extend business hours to handle the increased footfall at 13,657. It generated a total of 2,730 sales bills with each purchase ranging from Rs 500 to 15,000.

“I hope that this year we will break our own record of highest sale in the days to come. To start with we have added close to 326 new Khadi institutions in the last two years. Brand Khadi is looking at touching a sales target of Rs 5,000 crore by the end of 2018-19,” said VK Saxena, Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 06:46 pm

tags #Business #Khadi #Khadi India #sales

