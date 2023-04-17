KFL posts Rs 621 crore sales turnover in 2022-23, passes Rs 42 crore as subsidy to farmers

The state-run Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) on April 17 said it has posted impressive results in 2022-23 with its total sales turnover going up to Rs 621 crore from Rs 577 crore the previous year.

In a release, KFL, a State Public Sector Undertaking, said it has played a vital role in the growth of the animal husbandry sector in Kerala during the period by ensuring an adequate supply of high-quality cattle, poultry, and rabbit feeds at affordable prices to farmers.

The company claimed that its products like Kerala Feeds Midukki, Kerala Feeds Elite, Dairy Rich Plus, Karamine Mineral Mixture and Milk Booster were well accepted in the market.

Even as the price of raw material kept soaring, KFL made available to farmers high-quality cattle feed at subsidised rates. The company passed on benefits worth Rs 42 crore by way of subsidies during the year, the release said.

Significantly, 80 percent of the company's revenue was netted through the sale of its products in the open market and the remaining 20 per cent from Animal Husbandry and Local Self Government departments, it said. KFL is well prepared to make available a sufficient quantity of high-quality cattle feeds to meet the requirements of all departments of the Government of Kerala, KFL Chairman K Sreekumar said.

The unique selling proposition of KFL, safe milk, and the healthy cow was totally accepted by the dairy farmers of Kerala. This will definitely improve the milk productivity of animals and thereby reduce the cost of dairy farming in Kerala, said KFL managing director Dr B Sreekumar. Increasing milk productivity and reducing the farming cost will benefit the young entrepreneurs of Kerala, he added. For 2023-24, KFL has drawn up a project to be implemented with the financial support of the government to procure raw materials from other states at low prices and turn them into cattle feed to be routed to farmers at affordable prices, Dr Sreekumar said.

PTI