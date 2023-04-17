 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KFL posts Rs 621 crore sales turnover in 2022-23, passes Rs 42 crore as subsidy to farmers

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

The state-run Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) on April 17  said it has posted impressive results in 2022-23 with its total sales turnover going up to Rs 621 crore from Rs 577 crore the previous year.

In a release, KFL, a State Public Sector Undertaking, said it has played a vital role in the growth of the animal husbandry sector in Kerala during the period by ensuring an adequate supply of high-quality cattle, poultry, and rabbit feeds at affordable prices to farmers.

The company claimed that its products like Kerala Feeds Midukki, Kerala Feeds Elite, Dairy Rich Plus, Karamine Mineral Mixture and Milk Booster were well accepted in the market.

Even as the price of raw material kept soaring, KFL made available to farmers high-quality cattle feed at subsidised rates. The company passed on benefits worth Rs 42 crore by way of subsidies during the year, the release said.