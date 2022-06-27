English
    KFin Technologies launches Mumbai office; plans to onboard over 300 employees

    June 27, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

    Financial services platform KFin Technologies on June 27 announced the launch of its Mumbai office and plans to onboard over 300 employees at the new facility.

    Besides, the company is looking for further expansion with a planned facility at GIFT City in Gujarat that will enable KFintech to enhance global interactions as the company aims to become a financial hub for asset classes across geographies, it said in a statement.

    The Hyderabad-based firm provides services to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India. It also provides solutions in Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong. "KFin is looking at increasing capacity with plans to onboard over 300 employees at its new facility (Mumbai)," the company said.

    With over 5,000 employees serving various entities across the capital market spectrum in the world, KFintech’s new facility will serve as a host to its employees based out of Mumbai. The Mumbai office will help in seamless interactions with customers and investors present in the region.

    "At KFintech, we’re always on the lookout for the right talent, people who align with our values, and share our commitment towards providing exceptional value to our clients and investors," Sreekanth Nadella, CEO, KFin Technologies, said. "As one of the biggest Registrar and Transfer Agents in the country, Mumbai is a strategic location for us. Having a physical presence in Mumbai makes it easier for us to coordinate and cooperate with all our stakeholders," he added.

    In April, KFin filed preliminary papers with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 2,400 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd.

    KFin is majority owned by funds managed by General Atlantic, a leading global private equity investor, which holds a 74.94 percent stake in the company. Last year, Kotak Mahindra Bank had acquired 9.98 percent stake in the company.
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 03:01 pm
