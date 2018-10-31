App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

KFC reports 25% Q3 growth in India

According to the company, this is ninth consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth for KFC India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US-based quick service restaurant chain Yum Brands Inc said the Indian operation of its KFC division has reported a growth of 25 percent in system sales for the third quarter ended September 30.

According to the company, this is ninth consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth for KFC India.

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut reported 20 per system sales growth in India.

Commenting on the result, KFC India Managing Director Samir Menon said, "This sales growth is on the back of real growth with more customers experiencing our brand and our food, whether in one of our restaurants or through delivery".

He further said that the company remain confident on sustaining this momentum and building a path for long-term growth in the region.

Both in - KFC and Pizza Hut - India contributed around one percent of the total system sales.

For KFC, China was lead contributor with 27 percent followed by the US with 18 percent.

System sales is a terminology used in franchising industry to assess the growth of a franchised brand.

It represents the total sales of all outlets that use a brand, or that use all the franchised brands owned by one franchisor.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 10:41 pm

tags #Business #India #KFC

