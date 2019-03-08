KFC asks customers to crowd fund innovations at Indiegogo

Fast-food franchise KFC has asked customers to crowdfund its Innovations Lab, which is designed to create and run marketing campaigns for the company.

KFC is working on bring into reality ideas such as Kentucky fried hot tub, colonel on ice, little colonel locator, smart cane remote and picnic with the colonel.



KFC has partnered with crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to introduce the KFC Innovations Lab.

"With the launch of KFC Innovations Lab, non-Colonels can now be part of that process and support important projects such as a hot tub that looks like a bucket of fried chicken, so we can keep focusing on making actual buckets of fried chicken," KFC US Media and Digital Marketing Director Steve Kelly said.

Kentucky fried hot tub would feature the KFC wood-fired thermosyphoning heating technology. It is designed to hold five people and is covered by Kentucky Fried Chicken branding on the outside.

Similarly, other ideas such as Colonel on ice presents the story of how Colonel Harland Sanders created the KFC business empire, while picnic with the colonel kit features a pop-up table and life-size cardboard Colonel to hold a bucket of KFC.

One of the innovations of the KFC lab is the tie-shaped little colonel locator, which customers can use to find anyone or anything that's wearing the necktie -- as long as they're within 100 feet of their smartphone.

The fast food chain major plans to use crowd-funding to help bring these innovations to life. Initial backers of any successful campaign will receive KFC Innovation Lab T-shirts, sweatpants or stickers as incentive.

The initiative, however, has drawn harsh reactions from Twitterati as the company is asking customers to pay for it.



