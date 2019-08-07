Key takeaways from RBI Monetary Policy meet

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 35 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) to 5.4 percent on August 7 -- the lowest in the last nine years. This is the fourth cut in a row since Shaktikanta Das took over as the governor in December 2018. The move by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - the rate setting body – comes in the backdrop of an economic slowdown, low inflation, trade wars and geopolitical tensions.

Here are the key takeaways:

- Says reducing the policy rate by 50 bps would be 'excessive in the current circumstances'

- RBI cuts repo rate by 35 bps to 5.40 percent- Reverse repo rate adjusts to 5.15 percent- Marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rate adjusted to 5.65 percent- Four MPC members voted for 35 bps cut and two voted for a 25 bps cut- Sees risks to FY20 GDP growth somewhat tilted on the downside- Says base effects will turn favourable for GDP in October-March- Cites global slowdown and trade tensions as downside risks to the economy- Warns that construction, the country's largest jobs provider, activity has weakened in India

- Says downward revision in GDP was warranted by various high-frequency details

- April-June 2020 consumer inflation (CPI) projected at 3.6 percent- July-September CPI inflation projected at 3.1 percent- October-March CPI inflation projected at 3.5-3.7 percent- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das saysDespite adverse weather conditions, RBI allays fears of a rise in food inflation and lower Kharif output, saying: “crop sowing is lower only by 6.6 percent”- Takes measures to enhance flow of credit to NBFCs- Risk weight for consumer credit reduced to 100 percent from 125 percent- Lending to NBFCs for agriculture loan borrowers up to Rs 10 lakh classified as priority sector lending- Lending to MSMEs for agri loan borrowers up to Rs 20 lakh classified as PSL

- Lending to housing for agri loan borrowers up to Rs 20 lakh classified as PSL

- RBI will set up central payment fraud registry for tracking payment system frauds- Expands biller categories for Bharat Bill Payment System. BPPS is an interoperable platform for repetitive bill payments and currently covers five segments: direct-to-home (DTH), electricity, gas, telecom and water bills- To permit all categories of billers, except prepaid recharges, who provide for recurring bill payments to participate in BBPS on a voluntary basis- Apart from digitisation of cash-based bill payments, these segments would also benefit from the standardised bill payment experience for customers, centralised customer grievance redressal mechanism and prescribed customer convenience fee

- Further instructions will be issued by September-end

- Expects higher transmission of reduction in interest rates to borrowers- In talks with banks to pass on previous policy rate cuts to borrowers