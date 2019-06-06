Key takeaways from RBI monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) delivered a 25 basis points rate cut, on expected lines on June 6. The Apex bank highlighted growth concerns but changed the policy stance to 'accommodative' leaving room for more rate cuts

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Monetary Policy

- Repo rate cut by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent.

- Stance of monetary policy from neutral to accommodative. This means that RBI is open to cutting interest rates further.

- Global economic activity losing pace. Situation better in the US, but further slowdown expected in Eurozone.

- Economic activity slowing in many emerging market economies (EMEs). South Africa, Brazil see a contraction in GDP. Fears of recession in Brazil.

- Crude prices volatile

- Financial markets worried by US-China trade war, Brexit. US dollar is strong on better than expected GDP growth in Q1. Most emerging market currencies have slipped against the dollar.

- Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) growth in India down sharply to 3.6 per cent, after remaining in double digits in the previous five quarters. Private consumption growth has also moderated. The overall slowdown in growth cushioned by a large increase in government spending.

- Agriculture and allied activities contracted, albeit marginally, in Q4 of FY19. However, foodgrain stocks at 72.6 million tonnes 3.4 times the prescribed buffer norms.

- Growth in manufacturing activity down sharply to 3.1 per cent in Q4 from 6.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

- Service sector growth up, supported by financial, real estate and professional services, and public administration, defence and other services. In contrast, construction activity slowed down markedly.

- Monsoon likely to be normal at 96 per cent of the long period average (LPA).

- Growth in eight core industries decelerated sharply in April, pulled down largely by coal, crude oil, fertilisers and cement.

- Credit flows from banks to large industries strengthened, though they remained muted for micro, small and medium industries.

- High frequency indicators suggest moderation in activity in the service sector. Sales of commercial vehicles, tractors, passenger cars, and three and two-wheelers contracted in April.

- Two key indicators of construction activity, viz., cement production and steel consumption, slowed down in April. The PMI services index moderated to 50.2 in May on subdued growth of new businesses

- Retail inflation unchanged in April versus March. Higher inflation in food and fuel groups being offset by lower inflation in items excluding food and fuel.

- Household goods and services, and personal care and effects sub-groups see steep fall; housing inflation lowest since June 2017, as house rents in urban areas soften. Inflation in education, health and transportation and communication down.

- Inflation expectations of households in the May 2019 round of Reserve Bank’s survey down by 20 basis points for the three-month ahead horizon compared with the previous round but remained unchanged for the one-year-ahead horizon.

- Manufacturing firms participating in the Reserve Bank’s industrial outlook survey expect input cost pressures to intensify on account of higher raw material costs and salaries in Q2.

- Liquidity in the system turned into an average daily surplus of Rs 66,000 crore (Rs 660 billion) in early June after remaining in deficit during April and most of May due to restrained government spending.

- The path of consumer price index inflation lowered to 3.0-3.1 per cent for the first half of this fiscal and to 3.4-3.7 per cent for the second half of this fiscal, with risks broadly balanced.

- GDP growth for 2019-20 revised downwards from 7.2 per cent in the April policy to 7.0 per cent – in the range of 6.4-6.7 per cent for H1:2019-20 and 7.2-7.5 per cent for H2.

- A sharp slowdown in investment activity along with a continuing moderation in private consumption growth a matter of concern.

- The Monetary Policy Committee has room to accommodate growth concerns by supporting efforts to boost aggregate demand while remaining consistent with its flexible inflation targeting mandate.

- All members of the MPC unanimously decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and change the stance of monetary policy from neutral to accommodative.

- Minimum leverage ratio set at 4 percent for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (DSIBs) and 3.5 percent for other banks. This is higher than the 3 percent recommended by the Basel Committee

- Draft Guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of small finance banks to be issued by the end of August 2019. Performance of Payments Banks to be reviewed for some more time before considering ‘on tap’ licensing for this category.

- Working Group to be set up to review the regulatory guidelines and supervisory framework applicable to Core Investment Companies (CICs)

- Internal Working Group to be set up review existing liquidity management framework and suggest measures, among others, to (i) simplify the current liquidity management framework; and (ii) clearly communicate the objectives, quantitative measures and toolkit of liquidity management by the Reserve Bank.

- Foreign exchange trading platform for retail participants currently in the test phase. Circular on operational guidelines for the platform to be issued by end of June 2019

- Stock Exchanges can act as Aggregators/Facilitators to aggregate the bids of their stockbrokers/other retail participants and submit a single consolidated bid under the non-competitive segment of the primary auctions of State Development Loans (SDLs), in addition to government securities

- RBI to scrap charges for transactions processed in the RTGS and NEFT systems. Banks will be required, in turn, to pass these benefits to their customers.

- Committee to be set up under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), to examine the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees