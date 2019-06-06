Key milestones of Wipro since Azim Premji took over as Chairman

Azim Premji, executive chairman and MD, Wipro, will retire next month. Under his leadership the company grew from a cooking fat company to the fourth largest IT major in the country.

Premji, who was at the helm of the company for 53 years, would complete his current term on July 30, 2019. He would continue to serve on the board as non-executive director and founder chairman.

Here is a look at the key events that dotted Premji's career spanning over half a century.

1966 – Azim Premji took over as the Chairman of Wipro at the age of 21 after the death of his father Mohamed Premji. Wipro was then called Western India Vegetable Products. He was made the chairman in 1968.

1977 – The name was changed to Wipro Products Ltd from Western India Vegetable Products Ltd as the young Premji expands its business.

1980 – Premji forayed into the IT domain after recognizing its importance. It was first started by manufacturing minicomputers under technological collaboration with an American company Sentinel Computer Corporation.

1988 – Wipro diversified its product line into heavy-duty industrial cylinders and mobile hydraulic cylinders. A joint venture company with the United States' General Electric in the name of Wipro GE Medical Systems was set up a year later 1989 for the manufacture, sales, and service of diagnostic and imaging products.

1999 – Wipro entered the compact fluorescent market under its subsidiary Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Group with the launch of range of CFL.

2004 – Wipro registered billion dollar revenue. Its current revenue from IT services is $8.1 billion and the fourth largest IT company.

2008 – The company entered the clean energy business with Wipro Eco Energy.

2018 – HCL unseated Wipro as the third largest IT major in the company after TCS and Infosys.

2019 – Premji steps down as the Executive Chairman of Wipro after leading the company for 53 years.