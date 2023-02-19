 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Key events next week: US Q4 GDP, UK, US & Eurozone PMIs, Fed minutes and more

Ravi Hari
Feb 19, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

Here are the key events from around the world to get you started for next week.

The major economic releases scheduled next week are - the flash monthly purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) readings from major economies like the UK, the US, and the Eurozone for the month of February, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January end meeting, the weekly initial jobless claims by the US, and China's Loan Prime Rate for 1 year and 5 years.

Also, in the upcoming week, Q4 GDP data from the US will be released.

Let's take a look at the important policy, economic, and business events of the week beginning February 20, 2023:

Here's a schedule of the events: