Key events next week: India’s credit growth data, IPO launch and listings, US economic data and more

Curated by : Ravi Hari
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST

Here are the key economic events from India and around the world to get you started for next week.

Major economic data releases next week include bank deposit and loan growth data from the Reserve Bank of India, US weekly initial jobless claims, US pending home sales data for November, and minutes of the Bank of Japan's December monetary policy meeting.

Also, there will be launch of a new initial public offering (IPO) along with listing of two companies in the upcoming week.

Let's take a look at the important economic events of the week.

Here's a schedule of the events:

December 28 (Wednesday) US Pending Home Sales in November

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) United States Pending Home Sales Report for November will be released.

Contracts to buy previously owned homes fell for a fifth straight month in October in the US, according to the National Association of Realtors. Three of four US regions recorded month-over-month decreases, and all four regions recorded year-over-year declines in transactions. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) sank 4.6 percent to 77.1 in October.