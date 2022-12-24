Key events next week: India’s credit growth data, IPO launch and listings, US economic data and more

Major economic data releases next week include bank deposit and loan growth data from the Reserve Bank of India, US weekly initial jobless claims, US pending home sales data for November, and minutes of the Bank of Japan's December monetary policy meeting.

Also, there will be launch of a new initial public offering (IPO) along with listing of two companies in the upcoming week.

Let's take a look at the important economic events of the week.

Here's a schedule of the events:

December 28 (Wednesday) US Pending Home Sales in November

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) United States Pending Home Sales Report for November will be released.

Contracts to buy previously owned homes fell for a fifth straight month in October in the US, according to the National Association of Realtors. Three of four US regions recorded month-over-month decreases, and all four regions recorded year-over-year declines in transactions. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) sank 4.6 percent to 77.1 in October.

(The Pending Home Sales Index (PHS), a leading indicator of housing activity, measures housing contract activity, is based on signed real estate contracts for existing single-family homes, condos, and co-ops. It measures the change in the number of homes under contract to be sold but still awaiting the closing transaction.) Summary of opinions from the BoJ’s December meeting The Bank of Japan will release a summary of opinions of the monetary policy meeting held on December 20. The summary of opinions will shed light around the Japanese central bank's recent decision to raise the yield ceiling that propelled the yen higher. BOJ has tweaked its YCC policy to raise cap on benchmark 10-year yields to around 0.5 percent from 0.25 percent, surprising economists, while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said at a briefing after the decision that further widening of the yield band isn’t needed and the shift in yield-curve control is likely to be positive for the economy. December 29 (Thursday) US jobless claims The United States Initial Jobless Claims data, which measures the number of people who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week, will be released on this day. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose to 216,000 in the week ending December 17, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level. (According to the US Labor department, an initial claim is a claim filed by an unemployed individual after a separation from an employer. The claimant requests a determination of basic eligibility for the UI program. When an initial claim is filed with a state, certain programmatic activities take place and these result in activity counts including the count of initial claims. The count of U.S. initial claims for unemployment insurance is a leading economic indicator because it is an indication of emerging labor market conditions in the country.)y KFin Technologies, a services and solutions provider to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India, will make its market debut on December 29. It closed its Rs 1,500-crore public offer on December 21 with 2.59 times subscription. December 30 (Friday) India's deposit and loan growth data The RBI will release data on Money Supply for the fortnight ended December 16 on December 30 (Friday). Bank loans grew by 17.5 percent YoY to Rs 131.06 trillion in the fortnight ended December 2. Deposit mobilisation increased 9.9 percent YoY to Rs 175.24 trillion during the period. During the July to September quarter, most banks reported a double-digit increase in loan growth on a year-on-year basis, and deposit growth was also strong. December 30 (Friday) IPOs and listings on D-Street Two public issues are available for subscription. Along with this, there will be two listings on the stock exchanges. Sah Polymers' initial public offering (IPO) opens on December 30 and closes on January 4. The public issue of Radiant Cash Management Services that was launched on December 23 will remain open till December 27. Elin Electronics will get listed on December 30.

READ MORE