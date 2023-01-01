 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Key events next week: India, US, UK, China & Eurozone December PMIs; Euro Inflation rate, Fed minutes and more

Curated by : Ravi Hari
Jan 01, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

The economic releases scheduled next week are the final monthly purchasing managers' index (PMI) readings for manufacturing and services from major economies like India, the US, the UK, China, and the Eurozone for the month of December, the inflation rate for the Eurozone, the weekly jobless claims by the US, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s December meeting, and others.

Let's take a look at the key economic data releases for the week beginning January 2, 2023.

Here's a schedule of the events:

January 2 & 4 - India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI December

In India, market participants will pay close attention to these two macroeconomic data announcements. The manufacturing sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data will be released on January 2 (Monday), while the services PMI data will be released on January 4. (Wednesday).

January 2 & 6 - Eurozone Manufacturing PMI and Eurozone Inflation rate flash estimate YoY