Key events next week: India, US and China inflation; UK Q1 GDP, BoE Interest Rate decision and more

Macroeconomic data releases in India and from around the world to watch out for in the upcoming week (Representative Image)

The week beginning May 8 is packed with important national and global macroeconomic data releases that could have an impact on trading on Dalal Street.

In India, CPI inflation, industrial production, and manufacturing production data for the month of April will be released on May 12. On the global front in the next week, US and China inflation data releases for April (May 10) are important. In addition, global markets are waiting for the Bank of England (BoE) decision (May 11) on interest rates, and UK Q1 GDP numbers (May 12).

Let's take a look at the key economic data releases in the upcoming week:

May 8 (Monday)

US CB Employment Trends Index April

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index (ETI) fell to 116.24 in March from a revised 116.75 in February 2021.

China Exports, Imports and Trade Balance April

China's exports increased 14.8 percent year on year in March, beating market expectations and indicating a healthy development trend for the country's trade industry. The exports data exceeded economists' expectations, which projected a 7.0% drop in a Reuters survey. Imports fell 1.4%, less than the 5% reduction predicted. China's trade surplus increased to $88.19 billion in March 2021, up from $44.35 billion the previous year, exceeding market expectations of $39.2 billion.

May 10 (Wednesday)

US CPI, Core CPI April

US Consumer prices overall increased 5% from a year earlier in March, down from 6% in February and a 40-year high of 9.1% last June. On a monthly basis, prices edged up 0.1% in March following a 0.4% increase in February.

China CPI, PPI April

Consumer inflation in China fell to its lowest level since September 2020 in March. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.7% year on year in March, compared to a 1.0% increase in February. Its producer pricing index (PPI), which gauges expenses at the factory gate, fell 2.5 percent year on year in March, after falling 1.4% in February. On a month-on-month basis, food prices fell 1.4%.

May 11 (Thursday)

BoE Interest Rate Decision

On May 11, the Monetary Policy Committee of the United Kingdom's central bank will issue its interest rates, including a summary and minutes. On March 23, the Bank of England hiked interest rates by 0.25 percent to 0.5%.

US PPI April

The Producer Price Index for final demand declined 0.5 percent in March. Prices for final demand advanced 2.7 percent for the 12 months ended in March.

May 12 (Friday)

UK GDP Q1

The UK gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to rise by 0.1% in the fourth quarter (October to December) of 2022. This follows a 0.1% drop in the third quarter (July to September) of 2022. Monthly GDP was predicted to have increased by 0% in February 2023, following a 0.4% increase in January.

UK Trade Balance March

The overall goods trade deficit increased from £16.09 billion in January to £17.53 billion in February.

India CPI (YoY) April

India's CPI fell to 5.66 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February. At 5.66 percent, the inflation print is the lowest in 15 months, having come in at 5.66 percent in December 2021. It is also broadly in line with consensus estimates.

India Industrial Production (YoY) (March)

India’s annual industrial output rose 5.6% in February from a year earlier helped by growth in manufacturing and electricity generation. In January, it was 5.5 percent. At 5.6 percent, the February IIP growth print was largely in line with consensus expectations of 5.8 percent.

Earnings Watch

Week ahead earnings calendar in India and the US

Indian companies that will announce Q4FY23 results during the next week include -- CG Power, Exide, Pidilite (May 8); Castrol, Shipping Corporation of India (May 9); Dr Reddys, Escorts, Novartis, Sanofi, (May 10); Asian Paints, (May 11); Cipla, Tata Motors, Cholamandalam Finance Holdings (May 12).

Global earnings season continues next week with key reports expected from Adidas, Gap and Ferguson, among others.

