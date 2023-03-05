 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

Key events next week: India IIP, US Jobs, Powell’s testimony, China inflation, and more

Ravi Hari
Mar 05, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

Economic data releases in India and from around the world in the coming week (Representative Image)

In the coming week, several important data points that demand attention will be released in India as well as globally. For India, the industrial production data and manufacturing production data for January will be released on March 10.

On the global front, China will release trade data (on March 7), and inflation data for February (on March 9).

US non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate for February will be disclosed on March 10. US Fed chair Jerome Powell will give his testimony to the US Banking Committee on March 7 and 8.

From Eurozone, UK, and Japan - Q4 GDP (Revised) (QoQ) 3rd estimate, UK GDP January MoM, and Q4 GDP respectively are the significant economic data releases.