Key events next week: India fiscal deficit and core sector data, US and Eurozone Q1 GDP and more

Ravi Hari
Apr 22, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

The week beginning April 24 is packed with important national and global macroeconomic events that could have an impact on trading on Dalal Street.

In the coming week in India, fiscal deficit and infrastructure sector output both for the month of March (all data to be released on April 28) are important releases to track.

Q1 GDP numbers from the US and the Eurozone are also significant data releases in the coming week. In Japan, BoJ interest rate decision, CPI and Core CPI, unemployment rate March reports will be out on April 27.

Let's take a look at the key economic data releases for the coming week:

April 25 (Tuesday)

Mankind Pharma IPO open for subscription

Private equity firm ChrysCapital-backed Mankind Pharma IPO will open for subscription on April 25 and close on April 27. The Delhi-based firm has set the share’s price band at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share. At the upper band of the price range, the firm plans to raise as much as Rs 4,326.36 crore.

Other important data releases are US CB Consumer Confidence (April), US New Home Sales (March), US Richmond Services and Manufacturing Index (April) and Australia Q1 CPI.

April 26 (Wednesday)

US Goods Trade Balance (March)