you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kewal Kiran eyes Rs 1,000 cr revenue from men's wear business

The company had posted a revenue of Rs 460 crore in FY18, which was entirely from its men's wear business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Branded apparel retailer Kewal Kiran Clothing is eyeing a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years from its men's wear business and looking at entering into the kidswear segment, a company official said.

The company has four brands in the men's category -- denim jeans brand Killer, Integriti, LawmanPg3, Easies and in last September had acquired women's private label brand Desi Belle from Resource World Exim for an undisclosed sum..

In the next five years we expect Desi Belle to have a revenue of Rs 200 crore, while revenue from our men's wear business should be Rs 800-1,000 crore," the company's chief financial officer Bhavin Sheth told PTI.

Killer is the flagship brand of the company which contributes nearly 45 percent of its revenue from Integriti and LawmanPg3 together and rest from Easies.

Online sales and accessories contribute 5 percent each to the sales.

Exports contribute to 5 percent of the sales but the company is not too keen to expand the export business.

Sheth said, "We believe the Indian market is untapped and there is lot of potential available.".

The company is now scouting for opportunities to enter the kidswear segment by taking the inorganic route.

"Now we are looking at some of the brands to get into the kidswear segment," he said.

Exclusive brand outlets account for 20 percent of its topline and it plans to add 30 stores each year.

It has 336 stores at present of which 14 are company-owned.

The cost of setting up each store is approximately Rs 40 lakh, including furniture and working capital.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #Business #Kewal Kiran Clothing

