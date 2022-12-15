 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Kesoram raises Rs 90 cr from promoter shareholder

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

The fund will help ease the liquidity condition of the cement maker, a company official said.

Kesoram Industries, the B K Birla group company, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 90 crore by allotting ninety lakh non-convertible preference shares to a promoter shareholder.

The fund will help ease the liquidity condition of the cement maker, a company official said.

In a regulatory filing, the Kolkata-based company said the face value of "unlisted 5 per cent non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares" is Rs 100 each and these shares are allotted at par on a private placement basis to Manav Investment and Trading Company Ltd, the promoter shareholder.

The company currently has an outstanding high-interest-bearing debt of around Rs 1,600 crore, the official said.

The cement maker aims at bringing down the interest burden considerably by improving earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and replacing high-cost debt with low-interest-cost funds, he said.

Kesoram had raised Rs 400 crore, which "helped the company reduce the high cost of borrowing" last year, he said.